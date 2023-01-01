Angle picks the Royal Rumble winner, WWE superstar to release new music

Jan 1, 2023

Kurt Angle on picking Cody Rhodes as the Royal Rumble winner…

Oh, he Cody Rhodes was the first one I was going to pick. Cody Rhodes is the guy. I believe that they are probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble. I think he will probably win the Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You know, he is not exactly a young guy, and he has won the world title before outside WWE. But he’d be the right person to do it. I think the fans have gotten behind him, and he’s a big enough star right now to do that.

– WWE Superstar Montez Ford is getting ready to release a new album of hip hop music.

In the music world, he goes by King Tez. Earlier this week, he announced his first album ‘SYAD’ is coming in March 2023.

