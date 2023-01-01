A look at the Dynamite ratings for 2022

Dynamite’s television ratings for 2022 have to be considered a big success as the show grew compared to 2021, with this year’s average being 955,000 viewers, up from the 895,000 of last year. The 18-49 demo remained the same from 2021, a 0.34 average over 52 weeks.

2022 saw Dynamite crossing the million viewers 13 times overall, just two less from 2021. The show had a five-week streak of one million viewers plus in late Summer.

The most-watched episode of Dynamite in 2022 was the September 14 episode which drew 1,175,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demo. While that was the highest in viewership, the January 20 episode had a higher 18-49 demo of 0.44 but just barely over the one million mark in viewership. The February 9 episode was the second most-watched with 1,129,000 viewers and a 0.41 rating.

The October 18 episode was the least-watched Dynamite of the year with 752,000 viewers tuning in and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo. The June 15 episode came close with 761,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating. The November 30 episode matched the lowest 18-49 with a 0.26 rating as well.

While Dynamite was off to a great start in the demos, the show grew older throughout the year as the over 50 audience increased and the 18-49 audience fell.

Below is a look at the 52-week ratings trend of Dynamite in 2022.

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid