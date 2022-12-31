WWE faction looking to expand, Konnan’s Wrestlemania dream match

– Following last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma and revealed that they are going to expand the group in 2023. They said:

“We’ll give you your little exclusive. As Legado del Fantasma rings in the New Year, our perfect enterprise will not only continue to thrive in 2023 but expand.”

– While speaking on Keepin’ it 100, Konnan revealed that he would like to see NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day face WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat at WrestleMania 39. He said:

“I would love it. I would love it. I think it would be a lot of fun. (…) The promos would be great. (…) And it works really easy. The New Day would work easy with them. And Booker T can do The Spinaroonie and people pop and the five-time and everything. This match would be dope.”