Video: Cena addresses WWE fans after the final Smackdown of 2022 goes off the air

As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. After the show went off the air, Cena addressed the fans in Tampa…

“I heard you make this arena loud feel in my heart. I want to thank everybody that I share the ring with tonight. I want to thank you for spending your holidays with us. It is the season giving each other a hard time. I just want to say thank you so much for giving me the greatest gift you ever could that has allowed me to step in this ring for 20 straight years.

I’ve had one match at least every single year since I started in 2002. This year was the first year that wasn’t going to happen until I found out the last event of the year is right in my backyard here in Tampa Bay. I want to thank you as a community for welcoming with open arms. I want to thank those I share the wing with for helping me make magic every night. Most importantly, I want to thank all of you that do all the hard work and sacrifice that come see us week in and week out. None of this exists without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20 year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night and let’s have one hell of a 2023.”