Sad news regarding AEW’s Music Producer Mikey Rukus
AEW’s Music Producer Mikey Rukus shared on social media that his young family member was killed recently by a drive by shooter…
My cousin’s granddaughter was killed in a drive by shooting yesterday in my hometown. She was 8 years old. This is horrible. Please pray for them. She has 5 brothers and sisters. Outside playing minding her own business. I hope they find the people that did this. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Q4ywMb34dP
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) December 31, 2022
She was just a few days away from her 9th birthday. Thank you to all who have reached out. There is a GoFundMe set up for her family. Anything helps them. 🙏🏽❤️https://t.co/55eBkR0dWz
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 1, 2023