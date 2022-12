Matches announced for the first Dynamite of the new year

Announced for the first Dynamite of 2023…

Bryan Danielson vs Tony Nese

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin for the TNT Title