Angle wants WWE to sign NJPW star, Matt comments on Jeff Hardy’s status

– Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic gold medalist questioned as to why WWE had not signed Zack Sabre Jr. to the company by now. I am really surprised that he is not in the WWE right now. I don’t know where he is right now, but I really believe that if he would’ve been exposed to WWE, I believe they would’ve picked him up in a millisecond. I’m not sure why they haven’t yet. I know he’s pretty well known now, especially the indie circuit and other wrestling promotions. So, I’m not sure why WWE hasn’t picked him up yet.

– On a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star commented Jeff’s status with the promotion.

Jeff Hardy has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year.

Jeff arrived in AEW extremely soon after his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE in March. Following the arrest, AEW boss Tony Khan made the decision to suspend Hardy indefinitely.

“Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff,” Matt said. “Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he’s going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we’ll see. I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer.”