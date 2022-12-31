AJ Styles out for months with broken ankle

AJ Styles will spend a couple of months out on the sidelines as he confirmed that he has broken his ankle.

The injury took place at the non-televised live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a couple of days ago during a mixed six-person tag match.

“Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with,” Styles wrote on Twitter. “No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”

A broken ankle usually takes up to eight weeks to recover which means that Styles is definitely out of the Royal Rumble and will takes several weeks more before he can step back in the ring.

Styles has been relatively lucky in his career avoiding major injuries throughout the years.