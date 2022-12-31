A look at the NXT ratings for 2022

Just like Raw, NXT dipped slightly in the ratings this year, with an average viewership of 623,000 per episode, down from the 665,000 average it did last year. NXT went through yet another change this year, going from the colorful 2.0 branding to regular black and gold NXT, though retaining the new logo.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT’s audience also grew older as it went from last year’s average of 0.16 to a 0.14. NXT continues to be one of the oldest-skewing wrestling shows on television.

While in 2021 the show drew over 700,000 viewers 15 times, this year they did it only five times. Last year they also hit 800,000 viewers twice, something which they didn’t even come close to this year.

The October 11 episode was the most-watched of the year, with 737,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. The following week’s episode reached a higher 18-49 demo number with a 0.18, matching the June 21 episode with the same number as the highest of 2022. The September 13 episode was the second most-watched with 728,000 viewers and another 0.15 rating.

The least-watched episode was the February 8 one with just 400,000 tuning in. That had the lowest 18-49 demo as well with just a 0.07. This particular episode aired on SyFy instead of the regular USA Network.

Below is a look at the 52-week ratings trend of NXT in 2022.

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid3