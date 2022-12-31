12/30/22 WWE house show results from Toronto, Ontario
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch Goes to a No Contest as Bayley Interferes. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chase her away from the ring.
– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis : Ford gets the pinfall on Gable.
– Omos ( w/ MVP ) d Mustafa Ali
– The OC : Karl Anderson and Mia Yim d The Judgment Day: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley
– Dexter Lumis d The Miz Via DQ after Baron Corbin interferes for The Miz. Johnny Gargano makes the save, and we have a tag team match.
– Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano d The Miz and Baron Corbin
– Main Event: Cage Match : Seth Rollins d Finn Balor : Mid-match, Rhea Ripley enters the cage, and attacks Rollins. Becky Lynch makes the save. Seth Rollins then gives Balor the curb stomp and gets the pinfall and the Win.
The way he makes her dance and then kisses her 🥹❤️ @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/fiI0bEvb8t
— laure 🇫🇷 (@bigtimexbnks) December 31, 2022
"I am the prize at the top of the mountain."@BeckyLynchWWE #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/wBZZ8RPT2s
— Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) December 31, 2022
