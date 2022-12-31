12/30/22 WWE house show results from Toronto, Ontario

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch Goes to a No Contest as Bayley Interferes. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chase her away from the ring.

– The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins d Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis : Ford gets the pinfall on Gable.

– Omos ( w/ MVP ) d Mustafa Ali

– The OC : Karl Anderson and Mia Yim d The Judgment Day: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

– Dexter Lumis d The Miz Via DQ after Baron Corbin interferes for The Miz. Johnny Gargano makes the save, and we have a tag team match.

– Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano d The Miz and Baron Corbin

– Main Event: Cage Match : Seth Rollins d Finn Balor : Mid-match, Rhea Ripley enters the cage, and attacks Rollins. Becky Lynch makes the save. Seth Rollins then gives Balor the curb stomp and gets the pinfall and the Win.

