WWE confirms Wyatt vs. Knight Pitch Black match for Royal Rumble
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with an in-ring segment featuring Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and Uncle Howdy. During the segment, Knight challenged Wyatt to a match at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted as he thinks it’s time to show the world just how cruel he can be when he wants to be. The segment ended with Howdy coming out to drop Wyatt with Sister Abigail, as seen below.
WWE has since announced that Wyatt vs. Knight will be held as the inaugural Pitch Black match. WWE did not announce any details on the format of the new gimmick match, but they confirmed that the bout is sponsored by the return of Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor.
The original commercial for the Pitch Black match can also be seen below.
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The only other matches confirmed as of this writing are the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, with Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed entrant.
