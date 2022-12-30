Sell-outs and packed stadiums for WWE premium live events in 2022

WWE had a very healthy attendance for its premium live events in 2022 although they cannot be compared to 2021 as the company was still observing COVID protocols last year and only returned to full touring in July.

WWE had 12 premium live events throughout 2022, three of which took place overseas. There was no PLE for the main roster during the month of December.

NXT had five PLEs, with Stand & Deliver, In Your House, Worlds Collide, Halloween Havoc, and Deadline. Apart from Stand & Deliver which was held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the remaining four took place at the WWE Performance Center.

Approximately 448,000 fans attended all the 12 WWE premium live events this year. These attendance figures are the ones quoted by WWE.

The most-attended show was obviously WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Night one had 77,899 and night two had 78,453 as an announced attendance although those were a bit inflated as always.

Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales was next with 62,296 in attendance. This was the first WWE PLE in the United Kingdom in 30 years.

SummerSlam in Nashville at the Nissan Stadium had 48,449 fans while the Royal Rumble in St Louis had another 44,390.

The two shows in Saudi Arabia – Elimination Chamber and Crown Jewel – had 33,328 and approximately 25,000 respectively, although WWE doesn’t get paid based on ticket sales for those shows and get a flat fee of $50 million per show.

The remaining six PLEs which took place inside the smaller arenas all sold out. Day 1 in Atlanta was at 13,657, Backlash in Providence was at 8,050, Hell In A Cell in Rosemont did 12,834, Money In The Bank in Las Vegas was 12,076, Extreme Rules in Philadelphia did 15,944, and the Survivor Series in Boston wrapped up the year with 15,609.