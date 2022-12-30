News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature John Cena’s return to the ring as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Besides the Superstars announced for a match on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website also have the following names advertised – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Bray Wyatt, and Liv Morgan.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Lacey Evans returns to action

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns