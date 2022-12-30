Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Dec 30, 2022 - by James Walsh

A few matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches, which include Anthony Greene’s debut for the company, for next week’s show:

* Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus
* Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich
* Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

