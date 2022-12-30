Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
A few matches are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches, which include Anthony Greene’s debut for the company, for next week’s show:
* Anthony Greene vs. Black Taurus
* Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich
* Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona
Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
NEXT THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @TheMattCardona vs. @SuperChrisSabin @mashaslamovich vs. @RealTaylorWilde @alternative_ag vs. @Taurusoriginal #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TnfmSvFd3C
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022