Matches for the next two weeks of Smackdown

— WWE has announced two big matches for the first SmackDown on FOX of 2023.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his return to action. He’s been out of action since suffering a ruptured eardrum during the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, but did work the non-televised live event the next night. After Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus on tonight’s SmackDown, Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Sheamus until McIntyre made the save. McIntyre then joined Ridge Holland and Butch in forcing The Bloodline to retreat. WWE then announced that McIntyre and Sheamus will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on next Friday’s show. This match was originally announced for the December 10 SmackDown, but Butch replaced McIntyre due to the ear injury, and The Usos retained.

The second Men’s Royal Rumble competitor will be confirmed next Friday as Ricochet takes on “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match. Tonight’s SmackDown also featured a backstage segment with Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Maximum Male Models, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day cracking jokes at Top Dolla over his recent failed dive on SmackDown. Things got heated between Dolla and Ricochet, and Dolla shoved him back. The other Superstars kept the two apart, and WWE later announced the qualifier for next week.

— WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman in two weeks.

The final SmackDown of 2022 saw Imperium come to the ring to tout GUNTHER’s recent dominance, declaring that no man on SmackDown can take the title from The Ring General. Strowman then interrupted and said they may be right about that statement, but he’s a monster. The segment continued with Strowman demanding a title shot. GUNTHER laughed and turned to leave, but Strowman grabbed him. Imperium then attacked Strowman but he fought them off. The Strowman Expressed ended up running over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at ringside, but GUNTHER sent Strowman crashing through the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. GUNTHER delivered two chair shots to Strowman, then Imperium launched The Monster of All Monsters into the steel ring steps. GUNTHER brought Strowman back into the ring for a submission on his arm until Ricochet made the save with a chair.

WWE later announced Strowman vs. GUNTHER for the title on the January 16 SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. No other matches have been announced for the show as of this writing.