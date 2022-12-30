Jaysin Strife passes away
Independent wrestler and promoter Jaysin Strife has died at the age of 37.
Strife (Nathan Blogett) had been ill for some time and shared updates throughout the year, passing away on Thursday with his brother Jason announcing the news.
Strife wrestled mainly in the Midwest in Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana while also venturing to California.
Last year, he appeared on AEW Dark in Minneapolis and lost to Powerhouse Hobbs.
In 2010, he launched Magnum Wrestling in Omaha and ran shows as recently as February.
Godspeed, Jaysin Strife. Thank you for always doing it the right way. I never saw you treat anybody with anything other than respect, myself included. I’m glad that we met and worked together, and I’m so glad we got to catch up a couple of weeks ago. Rest well, my brother. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3hYkcMnZne
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 30, 2022