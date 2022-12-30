Jaysin Strife passes away

Independent wrestler and promoter Jaysin Strife has died at the age of 37.

Strife (Nathan Blogett) had been ill for some time and shared updates throughout the year, passing away on Thursday with his brother Jason announcing the news.

Strife wrestled mainly in the Midwest in Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana while also venturing to California.

Last year, he appeared on AEW Dark in Minneapolis and lost to Powerhouse Hobbs.

In 2010, he launched Magnum Wrestling in Omaha and ran shows as recently as February.