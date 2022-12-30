Impact comments on Don West passing, Scott D’Amore pays tribute

We reported earlier how former Impact/TNA commentator Don West passed away at the age of 59 due to a fight with brain cancer. Impact posted the following Twitter statement on West this afternoon-

IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/gy2s4vQDUj

Impact EVP Scott D’Amore then posted the following tribute to West on the Impact website-

You can’t think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family.

Don was truly a one of a kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to.

I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them.

My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched.

Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West.

While we are here with heavy hearts, I know Don is busy planning heaven’s most epic NYE celebration ever.

Thank you for everything, DW. Love you.