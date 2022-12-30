Impact Announces Year-End Awards

Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners on this week’s “Best of 2022” episode of the show. The company announced the following award winners on Thursday’s episode:

* Match of The Year: Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling

* Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander

* Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace

* X-Division Star of the Year: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Knockout’s Tag Team of the Year: Death Dollz

* Men’s Tag Team of the Year: Motor City Machine Guns

* Moment of the Year: Josh Alexander wins Impact World Championship at Impact Rebellion

* 2023 One to Watch: Bhupinder Gujjar

