Cena vs. Logan Paul rumored for WrestleMania

A new report from WrestlingNews notes that the current plan is for Paul to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April. There’s no word yet on how WWE plans on getting to Paul vs. Cena, but barring any injuries or other incidents, it’s expected that the match will go down on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood.

Paul revealed on his “Impaulsive” podcast in mid-November that he sent a text message to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about potentially wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Paul believes he and Cena would “break the internet” if they locked up in the ring.