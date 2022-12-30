AEW’s 2022 pay-per-views see healthy attendance

2022 was a very successful year for All Elite Wrestling’s pay-per-view business, with sold out crowds at the five shows held.

AEW held one more pay-per-view than 2021, with AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door added to the calendar schedule. The Forbidden Door show seems like it will be a yearly tradition now and considering it was a major success, it would make sense for AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to keep teaming up.

Revolution in March started with 8,359 fans in attendance and that was followed by Double or Nothing in Las Vegas where 14,459 packed the T-Mobile Arena. Forbidden Door was the most-attended AEW PPV of the year with 16,529 at the United Center in Chicago. All Out returned to the Chicago area in Hoffman Estates with 10,014 fans in attendance and Full Gear finished 2022 in Newark with 12,106 fans.