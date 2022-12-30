AEW Dynamite Reportedly Off French-Canadian Station In Canada

AEW will not air on a French-Canadian broadcast station in Canada as of the start of the year, according to a new report. Slam Wrestling reports that according to Quebec announcer Jean-François Kelly, French-language station RDS will not carry Dynamite going forward.

According to the site, Kelly said (translated from French), “It’s been exactly 25 years since I’ve been in RDS. This decision (that I can understand) by management to cut AEW wrestling show is the hardest one for me to take.”

The La Lutte à RDS Facebook page has confirmed the news, writing (again, translated to English):

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for joining us tonight and the past few weeks.

Sadly, Dynamite tonight was our last broadcast of AEW in French on RDS.

Due to budget constraints, unfortunately we won’t be back in 2023.

Thanks again to everyone who joined our fall dates, see you next time, hopefully.

The wrestling team at RDS.”

AEW Dynamite aired on the channel with French commentary. WWE aires a condensed one-hour French version of Raw that airs on TVA.

AEW has yet to comment on the news. The company’s shows air in English on TSN and that will continue.