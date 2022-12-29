Xia Brookside Update
Xia Brookside has returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom.
The former NXT UK talent joined the debuting Mariah May in accompanying Mina Shirakawa to the ring on Thursday at Stardom Queendom 2022 in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
The trio will be going by the name Club Venus.
I am so happy to back 🙏🏻 @wwr_stardom @we_are_stardom pic.twitter.com/fSwt6CwclG
— Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrookside) December 29, 2022
Stardom is my home 🥹🇯🇵🤍 https://t.co/Y7OZerxDCe
— Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrookside) December 29, 2022
.@XiaBrookside makes her Stardom return and @MariahMayx joins her this time out. Together, they've formed a trio with @MinaShirakawa and will look to make a splash in the upcoming Triangle Derby tournament. https://t.co/JCqD0A2Alw
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) December 29, 2022
白川未奈は”ニューフレンド”のザイヤ・ブルックサイドとマライア・メイを引き連れリングに復帰！
「私はもうはっきりしています。スターダムで目指してるのは”あの”ベルトだから」#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/31RuiAuAiT
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) December 29, 2022