Xia Brookside Update

Xia Brookside has returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom.

The former NXT UK talent joined the debuting Mariah May in accompanying Mina Shirakawa to the ring on Thursday at Stardom Queendom 2022 in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The trio will be going by the name Club Venus.

Stardom is my home 🥹🇯🇵🤍 https://t.co/Y7OZerxDCe — Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrookside) December 29, 2022