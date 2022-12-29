WWE referee Jessika Carr delivers a Stunner to Sami Zayn

WWE referee Jessika Carr got in on some action last night at the non-televised live event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The main event of the show saw a six-man tag team match featuring Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Kevin Owens, taking on The Usos and Sami Zayn. After the original referee took a bump, Carr came down to continue officiating and Sami Zayn kept pointing his finger at her…until she had enough.

Carr looked like she was calming down and walking away from the argument with Zayn but then turned around and hit a picture-perfect Stunner which was followed by another Stunner by Owens and then a three-count.

“#WWEGreensboro you were so special. Thank you,” she tweeted after the show.