Triple H on Dragon Lee signing with WWE

As noted, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter overnight to re-tweet footage from the official NXT Twitter account, of Lee announcing his signing at the AAA event. Triple H responded and said Lee’s next chapter begins with NXT.

“An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!,” he wrote.

Lee wrote back and thanked Triple H.

“Thank you for the opportunity [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

WWE also covered the signing on their official website, writing, “Dragon Lee is heading to WWE after a surprise announcement at tonight’s Lucha Libre AAA event. After an emotional victory with his brother, Dragon Lee relinquished his title and made the shocking reveal. A second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, Lee has won championships worldwide with his supreme skills as both a singles competitor and a tag team aficionado. The high-flying and uber-athletic Dragon Lee has earned industry-wide respect with his seamless blend of acrobatics with mat technician skills. The Mexican-born Superstar has ruled every ring that he’s ever graced with his unique and jaw-dropping offense and is now officially taking his talents to NXT.”

Lee and his family will be moving to Orlando soon, and he will begin at the WWE Performance Center next month.

