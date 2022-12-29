Tidbits: Khan on Gresham, Myers staying with Impact, female wrestlers retiring, more

– Yuki Mashiro has chosen to retire from pro wrestling in a few days (December 31st) at a young age of just 21. She recently retained the Triangle Ribbon Championship (Japan), a title she has held for a year. Her final match on the 31st will be against Suzu Suzuki.

– Amber Rodriguez, who had stint with WOW, also announced her retirement:



I’d like to formally announce my retirement from professional wrestling. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of my journey.

I’d like to especially thank @wowsuperheroes for an opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you @brianhwaters for being all that you are (you’re officially fired now lol) thank you @itsbliz for all of your creative input, @eeloneal for being an amazing coach, all my opponents, friends, mentors, people I’ve entertained along the way thank you.

I feel truly blessed. With God all things are possible. ❤️🙏🏽

Xoxo – Amber

– Brian Myers Extends Contract With Impact Wrestling thru December 31, 2023.

– WWE is wanting Tyson Fury to be a part of the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania, but he is having problems getting a visa due to being friends with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Tyson Fury is “well loved” by WWE, but it’s up to him to get clearance to enter the United States.

– In a recent interview with Grapsody, Tony Khan President AEW/ ROH discussed Jonathan Gresham and commented on his return to IMPACT Wrestling.

“I think Jonathan Gresham signed with IMPACT recently. I can’t speak to that, but I believe that was the news. I would be remised if I didn’t say that I like Jonathan Gresham and I like IMPACT, I think that’s great. It’s good for him to have a great opportunity there and it’s good for them, they have a great wrestler there. It’s great when wrestlers get opportunities and Jonathan Gresham is somebody who I had a good amount of experience with, I like Jonathan Gresham, he’s very talented and that’s a great place for him to go and hopefully have a really successful run as a wrestler.”

