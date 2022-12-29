Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 12/28
The following AEW Rampage matches were taped tonight in Colorado to air on Friday-
-Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship over Trent Beretta. Kip Sabian was on commentary and tried to stir things up between Best Friends. Penelope Ford distracted Trent at the finish
-Kip Sabian defeated an unknown wrestler with Orange Cassidy’s finisher
-Tony Schiavone interviewed Jon Moxley in the ring. Moxley challenged Hangman Page to face him on 1/11 in Los Angeles if he can get cleared
-Jade Cargill retained the AEW TBS Championship over Kiera Hogan. The dissension angle between Red Velvet and Cargill/Leila Grey continued
-Swerve Strickland defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match. Mogul Affiliates were at ringside with Swerve