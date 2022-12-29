Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/28
The following AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Colorado to air next Monday-
-Hikaru Shida defeated unknown wrestler
-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Pillars of Destiny
-Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy defeated Ativalu & Manny Lemons
-Marina Shafir defeated Lilith Grimm via submission
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Gypsy Mac
-The Dark Order defeated Ryan Nemeth, Luther & Serpentico
-Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates
-Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Ryzin & Justin Andrews
-The House of Black defeated Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander & Hagane Shinno