Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/28

The following AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Colorado to air next Monday-

-Hikaru Shida defeated unknown wrestler

-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Pillars of Destiny

-Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy defeated Ativalu & Manny Lemons

-Marina Shafir defeated Lilith Grimm via submission

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Gypsy Mac

-The Dark Order defeated Ryan Nemeth, Luther & Serpentico

-Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates

-Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Ryzin & Justin Andrews

-The House of Black defeated Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander & Hagane Shinno