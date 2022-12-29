Rich Swann on his Mount Rushmore of Impact Wrestling

The “Mt. Rushmore” topic is always a popular one for interviews, and Rich Swann has now named his Mt. Rushmore of Impact. The Impact Wrestling star spoke with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast and was asked about who his Mt. Rushmore would be for TNA and Impact.

“For me, [creating a TNA/Impact Mount Rushmore is] easy because these are the guys that definitely — especially when I was young and just started to get into pro wrestling as an athlete and everything like that,” Swann told Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc). “I would stay Sting, for sure. I would say, Christian Cage, for sure, because he was definitely a big jump. Once he left WWE to come to TNA, nobody thought that like, ‘Oh, wait a minute! What’s he doing here?!” The whole star on the thing and the video of his feet — that whole thing was awesome.”

He continued on to say, “Definitely AJ Styles. The last one, though, you know what, you might be right. It is hard. Yeah, Samoa Joe, for sure. He definitely had a type of aura about him that was like, ‘Alright.’ And, at that point, too, he wasn’t somebody that came over from WWE or anything like that. Both him and AJ were homegrown.”

Swann is a former Impact Wrestling World Champion and has signed a new two-year deal with the company.