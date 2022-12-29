Photo: Zelina Vega Getting New Tattoo Artwork Done

Orlando-based tattoo artist JPTronWalker revealed he was doing some ink work today on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, writing, “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!” Vega later responded on the new tattoo, “Me too!!! I can’t wait to reveal what it is too! Heheheh @jptronwalker is one of my absolute faves!” You can check out the photo of Vega getting her new tattoo done below.

