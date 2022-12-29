NXT rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s taped edition of WWE NXT drew 588,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 16.59% from last week’s 705,000 viewers for the taped show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.20% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #21 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #68 in viewership on cable this week, tied with Life Below Zero on National Geographic, which also drew a 0.04 key demo rating for the #110 ranking on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #53 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the twelfth-lowest total audience of the year for standard airings, tied with the July 19 episode, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year for standard airings, tied with seven other episodes. Sports competition last night included two College Football Bowl games on ESPN, two NBA games on NBA-TV, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, two Copa por Mexico soccer games on TUDN. This week’s NXT viewership was down 16.59% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.17% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NXT averages for 2022 are also in. NXT averaged 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes this year. This is down 6.36% from the 2021 viewership average of 665,807 viewers. NXT averaged a 0.14 18-49 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes in 2022. This is down 12.50% from the 2021 key demo rating of 0.16 per episode.

The College Football game between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 rating, also drawing 2.556 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.955 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.399 million viewers, also drawing a 0.39 key demo rating. Celebrity Jeopardy on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating, also drawing 3.681 million viewers.

Tuesday’s taped edition of NXT was shot earlier this month at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and aired with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh, Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade, Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro, Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend, The Schism vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar, Drew Gulak hosting a training seminar, plus NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Tony D’Angelo, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker with averages for the year, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 716,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Halloween Havoc episode)

November 1 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 664,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

November 22 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 29 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 6 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 13 Episode: 666,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Deadline episode)

December 20 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 27 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode