News on WWE hoping to sign “standout” talent

Dec 29, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE is hoping that the signing of Dragon Lee will lead to more “standout” talents joining the roster. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

Lee is scheduled to start with the NXT brand at the WWE Performance Center next month.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Katalina Perez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal