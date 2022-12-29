News on WWE hoping to sign “standout” talent

WWE is hoping that the signing of Dragon Lee will lead to more “standout” talents joining the roster. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 29, 2022

Lee is scheduled to start with the NXT brand at the WWE Performance Center next month.