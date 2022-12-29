New World of Stardom Champion crowned
Giulia: “There’s one thing I wanted to say, don’t know where she’s sitting. Mom, thank you for taking care of me. Sorry for ignoring your messages on LINE. Please come watch my matches.”
Giulia defeated Syuri to become the new World of Stardom Champion.
Giulia vs Syuri highlights from Queendom 2022#ジュリア#DDM #朱里#GE#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/Ayjd0qnOJq
応援してくれたみんなに、ありがとうございました。#stardom pic.twitter.com/WXei5hbyGS
