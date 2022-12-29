New World of Stardom Champion crowned

Dec 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia: “There’s one thing I wanted to say, don’t know where she’s sitting. Mom, thank you for taking care of me. Sorry for ignoring your messages on LINE. Please come watch my matches.”

Giulia defeated Syuri to become the new World of Stardom Champion.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liv Morgan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal