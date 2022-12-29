Lance Archer comments on his lack of AEW television time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer commented on a recent promo from Japan where he said to “take these chains off the monster” in regards to his lack of AEW television time…

“I just come in and I kick ass. I don’t kiss anybody’s ass. Everybody can see that I do my part. It’s up to other people (laughs). I don’t take away anything from my time with every company that I’ve been a part of. The fact that you’re congratulating me on the successful stuff that I’ve gotten to do in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There’s not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be a part of other bookings and other companies and other places. So I’m very grateful for my job. I don’t want my frustration to come across as I’m being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could be doing and what I should be doing. Like I said, it kind of boils over once in a while. It’s not a knock on anybody in particular. It’s just the situation at hand and I know what I could and should be doing.”

“I continue to say that I’m very grateful for being a part of AEW and what they allow me to do because otherwise those opportunities wouldn’t exist and I’m gonna keep pushing forward. It’s what I’ve always done. Like I said, a little bit of the frustration wasn’t just in one place. It’s kind of been my whole career. It’s just one of those things. I know what I could and should be doing and I’m ready for it to happen and I want it to happen now. 2023 is coming, anything can happen. I’d like it to happen now.”

Lance Archer wanted this on twitter so I put it on twitter. pic.twitter.com/9HVNd7Xjgt — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 23, 2022

