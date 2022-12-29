Gunther hits championship milestone

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week.

The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action.

GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s first Intercontinental Title reign from 2019, which went for 201 recognized days, and he beat the first Intercontinental Title reign for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, which went for 202 recognized days beginning in late 1992. He will pass Randy Orton’s first reign this coming week, which went for 210 days.

After this coming week, GUNTHER will have the 12th longest single Intercontinental Title reign in WWE history.

Since winning the title from Ricochet on the June 10 SmackDown, GUNTHER has defeated the following Superstars in successful TV title defenses – Ricochet in their rematch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Sheamus again, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet again, which was the most recent match on the December 16 SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for GUNTHER as we go into WrestleMania 39 Season, but a match with Brock Lesnar was at least discussed for the big event in April.