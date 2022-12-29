Darby Allin to Challenge Samoa Joe for AEW TNT Title Next Week

Tony Khan has announced that Samoa Joe will defend his TNT Championship next week against former TNT champ Darby Allin on the “all-new” edition of AEW Dynamite. Joe will defend his title against the longest-reigning former TNT Champion. Sting and Darby Allin will also appear on tomorrow’s AEW Rampage to discuss the matchup.

Khan tweeted, “Next Wednesday, Jan 4 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Seattle, WA @TBSNetwork TNT Championship Match @SamoaJoe vs @DarbyAllin The King of Television vs. The Longest Reigning TNT Champion Ever! We’ll have exclusive comments on this bout from Darby + @Sting tomorrow on #AEWRampage!

The all-new Dynamite will be held next week at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin