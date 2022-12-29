Brian Myers extends Impact Wrestling deal

Brian Myers has signed an extension deal with Impact Wrestling which will see him stay with the company till the end of 2023. The news was originally reported by Sports Illustrated.

“This was an easy decision for me,” Myers told SI. “It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me.”

Myers has been with Impact since July 2020 and was one of the many talent who were fired by WWE during the pandemic. The man formerly known as Curt Hawkins worked for WWE between 2016 and 2020.

Myers said that his goal is to become the Impact World champion and said he believes this is his time.

He is currently teaming with Matt Cardona as The Major Players in Impact but Cardona is rumored to be on his way back to WWE as well.