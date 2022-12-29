Best of seven series for AEW World Trios titles goes to seventh match

As expected, the best of seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite will go down to match seven after The Elite tied the series 3-3 yesterday on Dynamite.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega beat Fenix, Penta, and PAC in a falls count anywhere match last night with Omega hitting the One Winged Angel on Fenix off the stage and through a set of tables to get the pinfall victory.

The Elite needed the win to tie it or else Death Triangle would have retained the AEW World Trios titles. It now goes to match seven which will take place at the January 11 Dynamite at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Match seven will be a ladder match and will probably be just as insane, if not more insane, than the previous six matches between these two sets of teams. The winner of match seven will be declared the AEW World Trios champions.