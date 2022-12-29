AJ Styles possibly hurt tonight

AJ Styles may have suffered an injury at tonight’s WWE live event from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. In the second match of the night, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The match was stopped when Styles launched himself over the top r ope to the floor, but left awkwardly and came up with an apparent injury.

Fans noted on Twitter how Styles immediately grabbed his left leg and ankle after the spot, then sat at ringside while Anderson and Yim talked to him. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol and officials checked on Styles as the match was stopped. Styles was then helped to the back by Anderson and a referee, appearing to be in pain. One correspondent in the second row speculated that Styles may have blown his knee out.

WWE has not confirmed any injury as of this writing, and Styles has not publicly commented.

Damn not liking this, one of the refs gave up the X for @AJStylesOrg hope he is okay! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/nrdBh8BUG7 — JJ – ElSamplerPod (@jjelsamplerpod) December 30, 2022

AJ Styles getting helped out to the back @ #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/XyeewtBVR8 — RITTZ (@mjrrittz10) December 30, 2022