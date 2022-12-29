AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 876,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.46% from the last week’s episode, which drew 957,000 viewers for the Holiday Bash show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.30 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.82% from last week’s 396,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.30 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #28 ranking.

Dynamite drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Sports competition last night included three College Football Bowl games on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one Premier League soccer game on USA Network, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, and two College Basketball games on FS1. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.46% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.15% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 24.32% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the New Year’s Smash show.

The Dynamite averages for 2022 are also in. Dynamite averaged 955,711 viewers per episode over 52 episodes this year. This is up 7.17% from the 2021 viewership average of 891,810 viewers. Dynamite averaged a 0.34 18-49 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes in 2022. This is even with the 2021 key demo rating of 0.34 per episode.

The College Football Bowl game between Kansas and Arkansas on ESPN at 5:32pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.93 rating. The Kansas vs. Arkansas Bowl game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.914 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay, the Falls Count Anywhere Match #6 in the Best Of 7 Series between AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and The Elite, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending the AEW TNT Title against Wardlow, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker with averages for the year:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode: 997,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 2 Episode: 911,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 880,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve episode)

November 30 Episode: 870,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 7 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 14 Episode: 950,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 21 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Holiday Bash episode)

December 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash episode)



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode