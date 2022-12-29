12/28/22 WWE house show results from Greensboro, NC
– Kofi Kingston / Madcap Moss / Emma d Legado del Fantsma and Zelina Vega. NOTE: Xavier Woods is shown injured backstage before the match begins.
– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak with a submission jaw lock.
– Street Fight : Liv Morgan d Shayna Baszler. Baszler is put through a table.
We wanted tables…We got tables. Thanks @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEGreensboro pic.twitter.com/WiuczGZIXx
— Rob Mowring (@rmowring) December 29, 2022
– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal with the Sister Abigail.
– Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) d Maximum Male Models
– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Vinci and Kaiser) d Sheamus via pinfall .
– Braun Strowman and Ricochet d WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Via DQ when Sami Zayn interferes. Kevin Owens does a run-in, and we have a tag team match.
– Ricochet / Braun Strowman / Kevin Owens d The Usos and Sami Zayn. Owens pins Zayn with a Stunner.
But the funniest part of the night was seeing the ref hit @SamiZayn with a stunner. 😂💀 @WWE @WWENetwork #WWEGreensboro #WWELive #WWEHolidayTour #WWE pic.twitter.com/kha9HlNulG
— Brittany Snyder (@bee_snyder) December 29, 2022
credit: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM