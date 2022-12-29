12/28/22 WWE house show results from Greensboro, NC

– Kofi Kingston / Madcap Moss / Emma d Legado del Fantsma and Zelina Vega. NOTE: Xavier Woods is shown injured backstage before the match begins.

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak with a submission jaw lock.

– Street Fight : Liv Morgan d Shayna Baszler. Baszler is put through a table.

– Bray Wyatt d Jinder Mahal with the Sister Abigail.

– Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) d Maximum Male Models

– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Vinci and Kaiser) d Sheamus via pinfall .

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet d WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso Via DQ when Sami Zayn interferes. Kevin Owens does a run-in, and we have a tag team match.

– Ricochet / Braun Strowman / Kevin Owens d The Usos and Sami Zayn. Owens pins Zayn with a Stunner.

