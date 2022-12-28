Trailer for Dave Bautista’s new movie Knock at the Cabin out now

The trailer for Dave Bautista’s upcoming movie, Knock at the Cabin, has been released.

Directed by M. Night Shymalan, the movie is about a gay couple who take their daughter on vacation in a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where they meet a group strangers led by Bautista’s character who break into the cabin and hold the family hostage, insisting that the world is about to end and the only way to save it is for the three to choose to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The movie also features Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cue, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Knock at the Cabin will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on February 3.

The former champion can currently be seen in Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery, streaming now on Netflix.