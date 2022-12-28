Sasha Banks notes

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week.

Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”

Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier this month, presumably to prepare for her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Banks is not expected to wrestle that night, but she will likely make an appearance before the live crowd. She is rumored for a face-off with IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.

On a related note, Banks fueled speculation on her post-WWE ring name with a post she made on Christmas. She wrote, “Monè Christmas [Christmas tree emoji]”

This is interesting as “Monè” is related to some of the names she filed to trademark back in November.

Banks is believed to be a free agent from her WWE contract at the end of this month. It’s been reported that she actually parted ways with the company a few months back after the two sides could not agree on a new contract. Word is that the two sides were far apart on money, and then they reached an agreement in the summer that will see Banks be released as a free agent instead of having her deal frozen due to time off, but the stipulation was that she could not do anything pro wrestling-related until the beginning of 2023.

It was reported that Banks wanted a number along the levels of what Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are making, but WWE did not offer her anything close to that. It was noted that Banks is not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years, but she is seen as someone who could get a singles or tag team title run, but has peaked as a star aside from the reality that was acknowledged – that if she did return, there would be a “honeymoon” period where people would pop big for her.

NJPW and Stardom have not announced Banks for Wrestle Kingdom 17, and it’s believed that they will not announce the appearance ahead of time in an attempt to have her debut come off as a surprise.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since mid-May after walking out of a RAW taping due to creative issues. They left while holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was recently reported that Naomi and WWE officials working on a new contract, but there’s been no update in recent weeks.

Monè Christmas 🎄 — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 25, 2022