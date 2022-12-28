News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Below is the current announced lineup for tonight-

* Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #6: Falls Count Anywhere – AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads the series 3-2)