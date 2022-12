News for next week’s NXT

The following lineup has been announced for next week’s NXT, the first episode of 2023:

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

-Axiom vs. Trick Williams

-Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match/Anything Goes)

-The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest