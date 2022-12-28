Nakamura admits match against Great Muta wouldn’t have happened under previous regime

– During a recent interview with Encount, WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke about his upcoming match against The Great Muta that will take place for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He explained that the match wouldn’t have been possible under the companies old regime.

He said:

“It was something that would never have happened under the previous structure of the WWE… Vince [McMahon] stepped down in the summer, and I was advised by people within the company that it might be possible now. Even so, I thought it would be difficult, but I spoke directly to Triple H. When the decision was actually made, I was shaken. There was a big change in the WWE between when Mutoh announced his retirement and when the match was decided. Vince, who was the symbol of everything, was retiring, and that was something that no one could believe. Everything changes in America when the top changes. At that time, there was a feeling that many things would change in the future. One of the changes that occurred to me was this. The fact that ‘no’ became ‘yes’ gave me a boost.”