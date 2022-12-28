Modern Mobile Apps that Offer Marketing Solutions

In the past, it could be rare to find apps that satisfied business marketing needs and rarer to find one that could work seamlessly with mobile devices since most mobile software were not flexible enough to keep business owners on top of marketing activities. This is all in the past.

According to Auli Wälkky, an iGaming expert, “Mobiiliteknologian tulo on vaikuttanut myönteisesti moniin toimialoihin, myös kasinopelimarkkinoihin. Nyt pelaajat voivat käyttää paras nettikasino a mobiilipelisovelluksissaan ongelmitta. Eikä siinä vielä kaikki, vaan näiden sovellusten innovaatiot ovat myös lisänneet nettipelisivustojen markkinointistrategioita ja rajoja, jotka ne voivat kattaa, ja antaneet niille laajemman kohderyhmävalikoiman sekä mobiilisovellukset, joilla ne voivat sitouttaa nämä kohderyhmät.”

Wälkky regularly shares her insights on business, psychology, and other subjects. You can visit her profile here to learn more about her. In this article, you’ll also learn about the mobile apps you can use to solve your business’ marketing problems.

Modern Mobile Apps that Offer Marketing Solutions

You can use these mobile apps to improve your marketing campaign and stay on top of the game:

1. Facebook Ad Manager

Facebook Ad Manager oversees your Facebook and Instagram advertising campaigns. It helps you create and track your ad progress, edit your schedules, and grant you access to Facebook and Instagram notifications. This app aims to help you stay on top of your marketing campaigns, monitor your budget, and plan your ad spending on your smartphone. It’s free to use and is available on Android and iOS.

2. Google Analytics

The best way to know how successful your digital marketing strategy has been is by tracking results. Google Analytics helps you keep track of the numbers while providing detailed reports that showcase your target audience and the efficacy of your strategy, all for free.

Google Analytics is a metric app that lets you assess your site traffic (via organic or ad campaigns), your visitors’ attention span (how long they stayed), and where they converted. And all of this is possible on your smartphone.

3. WordPress

WordPress is a content management system (CMS) that allows you to host and build your company’s website. It’s a blogging tool that easily manages and updates your blog posts to keep your business’s marketing and its role relevant to your audience.

If your blog is hosted on WordPress, you can create your post, edit, and publish your blog article from its mobile app. You can also monitor helpful analytics and oversee comments.



4. Canva

Canva is an intuitive tool for creating top-notch graphics. You can design your business’ graphics from scratch, choose one of Canva’s numerous templates, and add your creative touches from their library of themes.

Canva lets you create any graphic-associated design, including slideshows, flyers, blog images, resumes, and infographics to help with your marketing activities. And the best part is that it provides a mobile-friendly app that makes your application promotions easier for free.

5. Buffer

Buffer is a scheduling app. It schedules your social media posts to deliver them at the appropriate time. Buffer links your posts directly to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. You need a scheduling app because you’d want to post on each social media platform when your target audience engages the most, and an app like Buffer makes that easy.

You can use its mobile app to add your content to your schedule and, ultimately, your pages. Buffer also comes with a freemium plan that lets you manage three platforms at once and post about 10 contents for each platform. Its payment plan starts from $5 per month if you want to schedule posts for more than three platforms.

Final Notes

Most businesses have integrated their operations to serve people on the internet. Considering the increasing number of online businesses, automating some processes through mobile marketing apps like WordPress, Canva, and Buffer are necessary. They make business operations easier and keep you at the top of everything.

Meta Description

Mobile technology has improved the business industry. Discover mobile marketing apps you can use for your business here.