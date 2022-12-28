12/28/22 AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Broomfield, Colorado.

—

Match #1 – Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Before the match begins, MJF’s music hits and he is sitting in the skybox. He gets Danielson’s attention, and then Page attacks Danielson from behind as the bell rings. Page stomps Danielson down and mouths at MJF. Page slams Danielson down and applies a side-headlock. Danielson sends him off the ropes, but Page drops him with a shoulder tackle and then slams him down again. Page chokes Danielson with his boot in the corner and sends him across. Danielson comes back with a flying elbow strike and chops and kicks Page in a corner a few times. Page turns it around with some chops of his own, but Danielson fires back and chops Page into the corner. Danielson delivers kicks in the corner and drops Page with a knee lift. Danielson works over Page’s legs and wrenches at his face. Danielson stomps on the back of Page’s knees and goes back to the ankle. Danielson stomps on Page’s ankle, but Page comes back with a back elbow. Page delivers right hands on the mat and then puts Danielson up top. Page climbs and goes for a suplex, but Danielson delivers a headbutt to send him down.

Danielson delivers a shotgun dropkick, but Hathaway gets on the apron and yells at Danielson. Danielson knocks the hat off of Hathaway’s head and dodges a shot from Page. Danielson delivers a knee strike that sends Page to the floor, and then connects with a diving elbow that sends Page into the barricade. Hathaway distracts Danielson on the floor, and Page comes back with a kick to the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page levels Danielson with right hands. Danielson comes back with a suplex and they exchange uppercuts and right hands. Page delivers a headbutt that sends Danielson to the corner, but Danielson trips him into the turnbuckle. Danielson delivers chops and kicks in the corner and puts him up top. Danielson sends Page down with a hurricanrana and delivers kicks to the chest. Page dodges the last one, but Danielson sends him to the floor. Danielson delivers a dropkick through the ropes and goes for a running knee, but Hathaway shoves Page out of the way. Page slams Danielson into the ring steps and drops him with a power slam on the floor. Page gets Danielson back into the ring and drops him with a cutter. Page goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Page delivers right hands, but Danielson comes back and takes Page down. Danielson kicks Page in the head and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Danielson locks in the cross-face, but Page gets his foot on the ropes. Page comes back and puts Danielson up top for an avalanche power slam, but Danielson cuts him off with hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Page blocks the last one and drops Danielson with an avalanche power slam. Page goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Danielson gets free and delivers the running knee strike. Danielson stomps on Page’s head repeatedly, and then locks in a submission, but Page was already out from the stomps.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Danielson stares down MJF in the skybox and invites him to the ring.

—

The video package for tonight’s main event between Samoa Joe and Wardlow airs. Renee Paquette interviews Wardlow backstage. Wardlow says tonight is about powerful actions, and then Joe runs in and hits him in the knee with a lead pipe a few times.

—

Backstage, Adam Page is getting checked on by the doctor, and Dark Order is with him. Renee Paquette asks for an update, and he says they don’t have an answer just yet, and she says he will probably be interested in the next match since Jon Moxley will be in it. He fires up, but Dark Order calms him down. The doctor tells him if he keeps following the protocols, he could be cleared in two weeks, but if he keeps brawling with Moxley every week, he might never get cleared.

—

Match #2 – The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Top Flight send Castagnoli and Moxley to the floor before the bell rings, but Castagnoli and Moxley come back and send them into the barricades. Moxley delivers right hands to Darius on the floor and tosses him into the ring, and then the bell rings. Moxley delivers a few shots and then tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli does the same and stomps Darius down, and Moxley tags back in. Moxley delivers a shot to Darius and kicks him in the chest. Moxley goes for the cover, but Darius kicks out. Castagnoli tags in and tosses Darius to the mat. Darius comes back with a few uppercuts, but Castagnoli drops him with a scoop slam. Moxley tags back in and kicks Darius in the midsection. Moxley delivers a knee strike to the face and chokes Darius with his boot in the corner. Moxley chops Darius in the corner and then grinds his chin into Darius’ face. Moxley rakes his fingers into Darius’ back and goes for a suplex, but Darius fights free and drops Moxley with a shotgun dropkick. Dante tags in and drops Moxley with a diving cross-body. Dante drops Castagnoli with an enzuigiri and delivers shots to Moxley. Dante drops Moxley with a dropkick and hits a standing moonsault. Dante goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a shot and then drops Dante with a side suplex. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows, but Darius comes in with a shot to Moxley’s knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Darius works over Moxley’s ankle and knee. Moxley gets free with a shot to the face, but Darius drops him with another shot to the knee. Moxley comes back and slams Darius down and tags in Castagnoli. Dante tags in as well, and Castagnoli delivers corner uppercuts. Castagnoli drops Dante with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Dante kicks out. Castagnoli goes to swing Dante, but Darius breaks it up. Dante gets sent away and Castagnoli swings Darius. Dante breaks it up and gets a roll-up for two. Castagnoli gets dropped with a DDT and Moxley gets send to the floor. Dante goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Darius tags back in and Top Flight go for a double-suplex, but Castagnoli counters and double suplexes them. Darius kicks Castagnoli in the head and goes for the cover, but Moxley shoves Dante into the pile to break it up. Moxley delivers shots to Top Flight, and then Castagnoli kicks Darius in the face. Castagnoli and Dante go at it, but Darius comes back and Top Flight double-team Castagnoli. Dante takes out Moxley on the floor and Darius drops Castagnoli with a Spanish Fly. Darius goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out.

Castagnoli comes back for a pop-up uppercut, but Darius blocks it and gets a back-slide for a two count. Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer and goes for the cover, but Darius kicks out. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Dante kicks him in the face. Castagnoli keeps delivering the elbows and Moxley drops Dante with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley pulls Dante to the floor and drops him with the Paradigm Shift on the floor. Darius comes back and slaps Castagnoli in the face. Castagnoli delivers an hard uppercut and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

—

Footage of the Casino Battle Royale fallout between Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian airs. Renee Paquette interviews them backstage. Sabian says it is about time for the final act where he peels the All-Atlantic Championship from Cassidy, but Trent Beretta says he eliminated Sabian right after Sabian eliminated Cassidy. Cassidy says by that logic, Beretta gets a title shot first, and Sabian gets upset but then says he is looking forward to it. Cassidy says it will happen on Rampage.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hook vs. Baylum Lynx

Hook immediately takes Lynx down, and then slams him into the turnbuckle a few times. Hook delivers body shots and knee strikes, and then throws Lynx across the ring. Hook delivers another corner shot and then drops Lynx with an overhead suplex. Hook delivers cross-face shots and locks in Redrum, and Lynx taps out.

Winner: Hook

-After the match, Stokely Hathaway comes to the ring with Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. Hathaway says people always call Hook a badass, but he’s more like the Southwest Airlines of AEW. Jack Perry’s music hits and he comes to the ring to even the odds. Perry drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle on the ramp and they brawl on the outside. Bill gets in the ring and he and Hook stare each other down. Bill grabs Hook around the throat, but Hook picks him up for a T-bone suplex. Bill gets free and goes for a chokeslam, but Perry gets in the ring and hits Bill with a 2×4 a few times. Bill leaves the ring as Hook and Perry stare down The Firm.

—

Footage airs of the rough patch that Chris Jericho has found himself in lately, including his loss to Action Andretti and Ricky Starks turning down in the invitation to join The Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho cuts a promo backstage. He says Starks mocked Jericho and the Society, but says Starks is nothing but a flash in the pan. Jericho says Starks doesn’t have all of the tool, but he does. Jericho says he is going to school Starks on January 4th and Starks won’t know what hit him. Jericho tells Andretti to not come back to AEW and tells him to go back to the indies and stay out of his face. Jericho says he is going to put an end to the Starks experiment.

—

Footage of Swerve Strickland turning on Keith Lee at ROH Final Battle and the Mogul Affiliates attack on Lee last week is shows. Renee Paquette interviews Strickland and the Moguls backstage, but he says they did what they had to do to get rid of someone who wasn’t apart of their vision. Wheeler Yuta walks in and says he shouldn’t shocked about what Strickland did and challenges Strickland to a match for Rampage.

—

Match #4 – AEW World Trios Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match 6 in a Best-of-7 Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler and Don Callis)

All six men brawl backstage and the bell rings. They brawl all around the backstage area, and then PAC drops Omega with a brain buster on a stack of pallets. PAC climbs up some risers and then crashes onto The Bucks as The Lucha Brothers hold them in place. Matt comes back and sends Fenix through a catering table and Nick beats down PAC. Nick puts PAC on a cart and Matt delivers a superkick to him. Matt goes for the cover on the cart, but Penta breaks it up. Nick climbs the risers now as Penta goes for the Fear Factor on Matt through the table. Nick takes Penta down with a senton through the table and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Matt slams PAC into the risers and delivers right hands as they brawl close to the arena area. Nick brings Penta to the stage, and Matt does the same with PAC. Penta fights back with shots and kicks, and then Fenix appears above one of the tunnels. Penta and PAC shove The Bucks away, but The Bucks comes back with superkicks. Fenix dives onto everyone on the stage, but Omega comes back with a V Trigger to Fenix. PAC comes back with a German suplex on the ramp and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Matt suplxes PAC all the way down the ramp and Fenix at the bottom, and then Nick takes Penta down near ringside. Matt goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.