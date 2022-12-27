WWE Royal Rumble 2023 To Be The Biggest Event Yet

San Antonio’s Alamodome will play host to the eagerly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2023 edition scheduled for 28th January 2023 with two keynote milestones. For starters, the WWE Royal Rumble will coincide with Alamodome marking its 30th anniversary as a historic event-hosting venue. Secondly, this will be the first Royal Rumble without Vince McMahon, with Triple H taking over the reins.

Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s ‘Big Five’ pay-per-views and is regarded as the starting point for Road to WrestleMania. Some iconic showcases will be witnessed, including high-stake title matchups and two battle royal-style ‘rumble’ fights. The latter involves wrestlers entering the ring at intervals while attempting to throw opponents out of the ring. Whoever is left in the round earns a title shot at WrestleMania, the Showcase of Immortals.

WWE fans can expect to see a star-studded roster ready to rumble with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair, to mention a few.

It’s also widely known that the organizers know the winners of any WWE contest beforehand. However, that has yet to stop WWE matches from featuring on the various sports betting sites. Outcomes are always a secret, so fans can place bets in different markets without fear that WWE will tilt the outcome in favor of a given betting populace.

The most recent Royal Rumble in Alamodome was in 2017, headlined by none other than Randy Orton, who won the Rumble match for only the second time in his career. With male and female fighters fighting for a championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, what are some likely changes or expectations?

The WWE Men’s Headliner Rumble has been a success since its inception in 1988, and consequently, WWE introduced a similar showcase for women in 2018. WWE headliner contests involve 30 fighters from the male and female versions picking a headliner name for WrestleMania. However, Triple H has other plans, with the WWE Chief Content Officer willing to place 40 wrestlers in both Rumbles.

It’s essential to highlight that the Rumble fights have always featured 30 people, with the only exceptions being 40 in 2011 and Saudi Arabia’s Greatest Royal Rumble with 50. Since Triple H is the head of WWE’s creative team and Royal Rumble 2023 is his first-ever Royal Rumble premium event, he may want to leave a positive impression. The WWE icon also has a lot of faith in female wrestlers and would like to emphasize their version.

The Royal Rumble matchup will feature strong contenders, but there are doubts about whether some candidates will feature in the January 2023 edition.

On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes has been out since June 2022 due to a torn pectoral muscle. Many hope he’ll recover for Rumble, come out on top, and battle it with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Becky Lynch has been off TV due to a shoulder injury obtained on the night after SummerSlam and may be a big miss for the women’s sides.

WWE will likely have a good edition if the latest figures are anything to go. Nick Khan, WWE’s co-CEO, revealed they have raked in $4.6 million from PLE’s sold tickets up to October 2022, the second-biggest advance in Royal Rumble history. With November and December still needing to be accounted for and January on the horizon, more ticket sales are expected. Rumble 2023 is on track to be the most lucrative ever.