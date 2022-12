Ten NXT dates for 2023 announced

The following NXT live events for 2023 were announced today. Tickets are on sale now via etix.com.

-Friday 1/6 – Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center

-Saturday 1/7 – Largo, Florida at the Largo Events Center

-Friday 1/20 – Ft. Pierce, Florida at the Havert L. Fenn Center

-Saturday 1/21 – Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium

-Friday 2/10 – Tampa, Florida at the University Area Community Complex

-Saturday 2/11 – Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community Center

-Friday 2/24 – Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory

-Saturday 2/25 – Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory

-Friday 3/10 – Dade City, Florida at the Dade City Armory

-Saturday 3/11 – St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Armory