Santos Escobar doing OK after bump at MSG

Dec 27, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Santos Escobar is said to be doing OK following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Monday’s show saw WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retain in a Ladder Match over Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. At one point, Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder, taking Escobar down. The two landed a bit awkwardly, and Escobar went right to the floor. The referee threw up the dreaded “X” sign, and ringside officials quickly tended to Escobar. The Legado del Fantasma leader later left to the back with help from WWE Producer Jamie Noble.

In an update, PWInsider notes that word from within WWE is that Escobar is OK after taking the hard bump. There’s no word yet on if he will miss any time.

